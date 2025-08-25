REPORT: Ohio State Bars Dave Portnoy from Stadium in Big Noon Kickoff Debut

Ohio State has banned Barstool Sports President and Michigan alum Dave Portnoy from Ohio Stadium ahead of the Buckeyes’ crucial season-opening matchup against Texas, according to Front Office Sports (FOS).

While Portnoy will still make his debut on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday, he will not appear from inside the stadium, a source told FOS.

According to FOS, “The Barstool College Football Show, which on a number of occasions will lead into Big Noon, will no longer run as Barstool previously planned, a source said. In announcing the partnership, Fox said that the Barstool show will be on the road with Big Noon for ‘select’ dates.”

Rumors of the Portnoy ban circulated on Columbus radio on Monday when former Buckeye linebacker Bobby Carpenter told his audience of disgruntled voices within the program who didn’t like the idea of Fox having an outspoken Wolverines fan inside “The Shoe” on game day.

“There’s a legitimate conversation going if Big Noon thinks they’re finishing their show inside the Horseshoe. Dave Portnoy is NOT welcome.” -Austin Ward & Bobby Carpenter.

Portnoy wasted no time reacting to news of his ban. Donning sunglasses and a fake mustache, suggesting he plans to infiltrate the stadium undercover.

While Portnoy has frequently trolled Ohio State and played a role in bringing top recruits to Michigan, it’s unusual, if not unprecedented, for a school to take the step of barring an employee working with a network broadcasting a game due to their rooting interests.