Riley Gaines Trolls Zohran Mamdani by Posting Video of Her Lifting More Weight Than Him

Women’s sports advocate and former NCAA swimming champion Riley Gaines has joined the chorus ripping socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for his pitiful attempt to pump iron.

The openly socialist candidate for Big Apple mayor has been facing criticism for being seen struggling to lift a mere 135 pounds in a video of a campaign stop on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

Gaines was shocked by Mamdani’s apparent weakness and said she was able to lift “165lb relatively easy reps on a bench when I weighed 130lbs.”

In a post on X, she joked, “I’m not saying we should judge politicians for how much they can bench, but I’m absolutely judging a politician for how much he can bench.”

The video and images of Mamdani’s campaign stop are said to show that the Democratic Socialist candidate, “was unable to lift a bar loaded with what was said to be 135-pounds off the rack without help,” the New York Post reported.

Many jumped to social media to question if there was a “better example of the modern Democratic Party” than Mamdan’s inability to bench press 135 pounds without help.

“Is there a better example of the modern Democratic Party than this,” Ian Miller, a writer with Outkick wrote in a post on X.

“It’s easy to talk, it’s hard to carry the burden,” former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is running as an independent in NYC’s mayoral race, wrote in a post. “This guy can’t bench his own body weight, let alone carry the weight of leading the most important city in the world.”

