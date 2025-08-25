Terry McLaurin Gets Massive Contract Extension with Commanders

A contract holdout turned hold-in has finally concluded in Washington, and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has his #1 target locked in for 2025 and beyond.

Terry McLaurin, the Washington Commanders’ top receiver, has come to an agreement with the team on a three-year, $96 million contract extension, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

McLaurin turns 30 next month, which is one of the reasons why the Commanders were reticent to sign a deal earlier this offseason. While the $96 million over three years jives with the reported contract demands of McLaurin and his agent Buddy Baker, the amount of guaranteed money and structure of the deal remain unclear.

What is known is that the deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The bonus alone represents a significant jump in compensation for McLaurin, who was due to make $15.5 million this year under his current deal.

In 2024, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards with a career-high 13 touchdowns. With second-year star quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm and former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel added to the wide receiver mix, Washington’s offense looks poised to improve on what was a thrilling 2024 campaign that brought the team to its first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.

With the announcement of the contract extension on Monday, the Commanders now have 13 days to get their star wide receiver ready for Week 1.