Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Company Files for ‘Gold Digger’ Trademark

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend appears to be attempting to trademark the phrase “gold digger” and is planning to launch a line of merchandise to capitalize on it.

It isn’t clear if one could trademark such a common phrase, but Jordon Hudson is taking a shot at it, according to TMZ Sports.

The woman, barely out of college, has been taking heat for her relationship with the 73-year-old Belichick, with many accusing her of being more interested in the former NFL GOAT coach’s cash than his heart. However, it now appears that she is attempting to capitalize on the accusation through her official filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

TMZ reports that TCE Rights Management LLC filed for a trademark on “gold digger” on August 25 and claims to be interested in using the phrase to sell jewelry, trinkets, and other merchandise.

The company also filed for protection for phrases including “All-Belichick,” “Team, Chapel Bill,” “The Belichick Way,” and “Dynasty (Bill’s Version),” among others.

TCE Rights Management LLC is reportedly owned by Belichick and run by Hudson, according to Sports Illustrated.

The phrase “gold digger” is, of course, a very old phrase that the Oxford Dictionary defines as meaning “a person who forms a relationship with another purely to extract money from them.”

After being fired by the New England Patriots, Belichick was hired by the Tar Heels to be their head coach this season. He will open the 2025 season on Sept. 8 against TCU.

