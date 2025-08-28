This year will be a year of firsts for Deion Sanders. Most notably, it will be his first year without his sons on the roster at Colorado. But there’s one thing Sanders can continue to count on: The smell of weed from the Colorado student section.

During an interview with CBS News Colorado’s Romi Bean, Sanders was asked if he was surprised by any of the traditions at Colorado. He said he was surprised by the smell of weed in the second quarter.

“The smell of weed in the second quarter surprised the heck out of me like every game I’m like dang,” Sanders said. “It seems like it’s like a light up quarter. You know what I’m saying? So is this the quarter that y’all chose? I’m serious. It’s a TV timeout. It never fails. And I’m like wow! What’s going on? Because I’ve never been high a day in my life, so that’s kind of new to me.”

While smoking of any kind is banned at Folsom Field, the “light up quarter” is a tradition among the Buffaloes faithful that predates Sanders’ arrival and will likely continue long after his departure.

The state of Colorado legalized marijuana in 2012, and dispensaries became operational in 2014.