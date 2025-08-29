Miami’s Adarius Hayes Charged After ‘Dangerous Maneuver’ in Crash That Killed Three

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes turned himself in to authorities on Friday morning and was charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of reckless driving with serious injury.

Police say Hayes was speeding and weaving his way through traffic in a Dodge Durango on May 10, when he crashed into a Kia Soul.

Of the four occupants of the vehicle, 10-year-old Jabari Solomon, 4-year-old Charlie Solomon Rivera, and 78-year-old Gail Price were killed, while another adult passenger was injured and survived.

Authorities claim Hayes was driving 80 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the accident.

“It was discovered during the investigation that approximately five seconds prior to the fatal crash, Hayes made a rapid and dangerous maneuver, changing lanes from the curb lane to the median lane, crossing three lanes of traffic while overtaking other vehicles,” Largo police said in a statement.

“Moments later, Hayes abruptly re-entered the curb lane, again crossing all three lanes without signaling. At that point, Hayes’ vehicle collided with the 2017 Kia Soul, which was lawfully executing a left-hand turn westbound onto Orange View Drive.”

Hayes is being held in Pinellas County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Hayes was set to begin his sophomore season at Miami. In 2024, he recorded four tackles and one interception in 12 games played.