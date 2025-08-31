Legal NFL Betting Expected to Reach $30 Million in 2025

The NFL is a big-money business, and legal betting on the NFL is becoming an even bigger business.

The amount of money expected to be wagered on the NFL this year – legally – is expected to reach a staggering $30 million, according to numbers released Thursday by the American Gaming Association.

“The $30 billion figure is approximately an 8.5% increase from a revised estimate of $27.5 billion last year and is based on the national growth of wagering in 2025 and statistics from states that report football-specific betting data, according to the AGA, which represents the gaming industry in the U.S.,” ESPN reports. “The amount includes money bet on futures wagers, such as the odds to win the Super Bowl, and individual games from the preseason through Super Bowl LX, but only at traditional sportsbooks in the U.S.”

The $30 million number looms even larger when factoring in that sports betting is only legal in 38 states and the District of Columbia. However, the $30 million does not represent the total sum of legal money wagered on the NFL. Fans also take part in daily fantasy sites, sweepstakes operators, and prediction markets. When considering those alternate betting streams, $62.5 million has already been traded on the NFL this year, according to Kalshi, a popular prediction market site.

While the NFL offers fans only 272 regular-season and 13 postseason games, the league has proven itself to be an attractive gambling market, surpassing other leagues that play longer seasons.

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.