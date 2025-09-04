Ex-Giants Linebacker Arrested After Accidentally Punching Wife During Family Airport Brawl

Michael Barrow, a former linebacker for the New York Giants, has been arrested after allegedly punching his wife accidentally during a fight involving family members at a Florida airport.

Barrow, 55, was at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday when an argument with family members escalated into a full-on brawl. The former Giant took a swing at one family member, only to accidentally hit his wife, Shelley, in the face. Undaunted, Barrow continued after his original target, whom he reportedly slugged with a closed fist.

Barrow was arrested on three counts of first-degree misdemeanor domestic touch or strike/battery on Tuesday.

He entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday.

Barrow enjoyed a stellar college career at Miami. The Florida-native won two national championships with the Canes and became a second-round draft pick of the Houston Oilers in the 1993 NFL Draft.

He would go on to spend four years in Houston before joining the Carolina Panthers in 1997. Barrow averaged 108 tackles per year in his three years with the Panthers before moving on to New York, where he became an important part of the Giants’ defense in their 2000 Super Bowl run.

Barrow wrapped up his 12-year career in 2005 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.