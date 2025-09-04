Seahawks Will Have Undercover Cops Dressed as Opposing Fans to Thwart Troublemakers at Home Games

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a new program to help curb fights and violence in the stands by planting undercover police officers dressed as fans of the opposing team throughout Lumen Field.

The team said the embedded, undercover police plan will be able to respond more quickly to incidents of unrest and violence in the stands, according to ESPN’s Seahawks correspondent, Brady Henderson.

The announcement informed fans about the types of bad behavior that would prompt the undercover officers to intervene, including unruly, disruptive, or illegal behavior, drunken disruptions, interference with the game (such as object throwing), refusal to obey stadium officials’ orders, harassment of opposing fans, and other similar behaviors.

The Seahawks proposed this plan back in 2013, as well, according to KCPQ-TV.

In January, Lumen Field was ranked as the fifth most violent-prone stadium in the NFL.

With Lumen in fifth place, the other four included the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, the Broncos’ Empower Field, the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Arrowhead Stadium.

The Seahawks will open their 2025 season on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston