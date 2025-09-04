WATCH: Jalen Carter Ejected for Spitting on Dak Prescott

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter was ejected from the game before the first play was even run on Thursday night.

Carter was tossed only six seconds into the game ahead of the first snap for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s chest.

WATCH:

The Eagles’ star defensive tackle had walked up to the Cowboys’ huddle, and Prescott had stepped away from his huddle to meet Carter.

The pair had a few words, but just before they separated, Carter clearly loosed a wad of spit at his opponent. And the refs immediately threw a flag.

Carter was quickly ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run, the Associated Press reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston