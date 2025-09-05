Boxing legend Mike Tyson will go head-to-head with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match come 2026.

According to CSI Sports, the two boxing titans will be squaring off in Spring 2026.

Mike Tyson, the beloved heavyweight world champion, iconic entertainer and entrepreneur, and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, a man associated with modern boxing dominance and a remarkable undefeated record of 50-0, have signed with CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS® to deliver the mega-event globally on a date and from a location to be determined.

Tyson said he doubted the fight would happen until Floyd agreed.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather,” said Tyson. “I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes.”

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets,” he added. “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mayweather promised the fight will be big and legendary.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” said Mayweather. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.