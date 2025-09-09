Family Says ‘Phillies Karen’ Became ‘Very Vulgar’ over Home Run Ball

The infamous “Phillies Karen” allegedly became “very vulgar” when arguing for the home run ball, according to the family who experienced her wrath.

As Breitbart News reported, a Phillies fan went viral over the weekend when video showed her chasing down a father who earned a home run ball for his son, angrily berating him in front of his child while demanding he give her the ball.

To make matters worse, the young boy who was deprived of the ball was celebrating his birthday. The foul deed occurred after Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run into the left field seats during Philadelphia’s game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park. Several fans raced over to get the ball. However, a man in a red Phillies shirt beat the other fans to the ball that had dropped into an empty row of seats and went back to hand it to his grateful son. This, however, did not sit well with a gray-haired female Phillies fan in a white shirt, who, apparently, felt that the ball landing in front of her seat entitled her to the prize.

Drew Feltwell, the father, appeared on Fox News with his son, Lincoln, and his daughter, Avery, to discuss the incident, alleging that the woman said “very vulgar” things in front of the child.

“I can’t even repeat that on air. She was very vulgar,” said Feltwell. “Screaming right in my ear that, you know, lotta bad words and, ‘That’s my ball.’ That was her section and trying to tell me she had the right to that ball. The screaming and yelling kinda got to us, and I just wanted her to go away. So, that’s how she got the ball.”

Feltwell said he gave her the ball only to de-escalate the situation, adding that he had no regrets.

“No, I think the world could use a little extra de-escalation,” Feltwell said. “Everything is so tense. The world is pretty crazy, and I don’t want to do anything like that in front of my son or on camera. It was tough giving the ball back, but it ended that situation.”

Feltwell said he wishes her well but hopes she gives the ball back.

“Well, I’d love to get the ball to give back to my son,” he said. “But I don’t want anything bad to happen to her. Definitely not happy with her. Our evening worked out quite well afterward. So, can’t complain.”

Indeed, Lincoln was given a full souvenir package from the Phillies, with Harrison Bader gifting him an autographed baseball bat.

“I hope that ball meant a lot to her,” Lincoln said.

The so-called “Phillies Karen” has not been identified.

