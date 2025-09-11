President Trump to Attend Yankees Game on Sept. 11 Anniversary

President Donald Trump is set to attend the New York Yankees game on Thursday on the anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, according to reports.

The Yankees made the announcement on the team’s X account, writing, “The New York Yankees and the White House today announced that President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to attend the Yankees-Tigers game on Thursday, September 11 at Yankee Stadium. Pregame ceremonies will recognize the victims and heroes of 9/11.”

The team also urged fans with tickets to arrive at the stadium extra early because of the enhanced security that will be set in place for the president’s visit, PIX11 reported.

Thursday will mark the 24th anniversary of the horrendous attacks on our country at the hands of radical Islamists. The attackers brought down both buildings of the World Trade Center in New York City, and other attackers struck the Pentagon. A final plane was taken down by its brave passengers who forced the plane to crash in a field in Pennsylvania, rather than let it become another weapon of mass destruction. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in these brazen attacks.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston