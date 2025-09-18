Former South Carolina QB Connor Shaw Collapses While Coaching Son’s Football Team

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after he collapsed while coaching his son’s football game.

“While coaching his son’s 8U football team at Gracely Park on Wednesday night, Connor Shaw collapsed about 15 minutes after the game started,” the city of Simpsonville, South Carolina, said in a statement to WYFF. “EMS arrived on scene and took Mr. Shaw to Greenville Memorial. The Simpsonville Parks Department has been informed that Mr. Shaw is in stable condition. Mr. Shaw and his family are in the thoughts and prayers of the employees of Parks and Rec and City of Simpsonville, and we wish for a speedy and full recovery.”

Shaw, 33, left his mark on the South Carolina football program.

The Gamecocks made it to bowl games in every one of Shaw’s four seasons with the team from 2010 to 2013. Shaw became a starter in 2011 and remained so until the end of his time in Columbia. Altogether, he accounted for 6,074 yards through the air and 56 touchdown passes, all while maintaining an impressive 65.5 completion percentage.

Shaw wasn’t just known for his arm; he also ran for 1,683 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.

The former Gamcock signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2014, where he started one game, a loss, to the Baltimore Ravens.

Shaw would remain in the league until 2017, but a series of injuries derailed his development, and his career ended that year.