Rampage Jackson’s Son, Raja, Arrested on Assault Charges Over Wrestler Beat Down

The son of UFC great Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has finally been charged with felony assault, nearly a month after beating a wrestler into unconsciousness at an event in California in August.

Jackson was arrested and charged on Thursday and is being held on a $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, ESPN reported.

Jackson is accused of taking his retaliation against a wrestler too far with a brutal attack on wrestler Syko Stu at promoter KnokX Pro’s KnokXperience event on August 23 in Sun Valley, California. A shocking video shows that Jackson took his fight with the wrestler over the top.

The problem seemed to start when the wrestler slammed a beverage can upside Jackson’s head in a pre-fight meeting captured on video. But later, when the two got in the ring, it appears that Jackson became enraged and began pummeling the wrestler over and over again with some two-dozen vicious haymakers to the head and face while the wrestler lay on the mat, apparently unconscious.

WATCH:

KnokX Pro blasted Jackson’s attack in a post on Facebook, reading, “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.”

The organization added, “In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

Wrestler Syko Stu was sent to the hospital and spent nearly a week in serious condition before finally starting to come back to his senses.

After initially trying to blow it all off, Jackson’s famous father even said he now believes his son deserves jail time.

“I think he should do a little [jail] time,” Jackson said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Do a little community service, and go to anger management class, get some therapy.”

