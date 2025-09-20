UCF Trolls Bill Belichick’s Notorious Beach Pose After Dominating UNC

Bill Belichick has already had his fair share of humble pie on the football field this year. However, on Saturday, the University of Central Florida (UCF) added some humiliation to the humility.

The UCF Knights trounced the Tar Heels 34-9 in a game where North Carolina barely managed to get over 200 yards of offense. The beatdown brought to an end the “feel good” streak the Tar Heels had since getting stomped in the season opener.

And with the Knights getting a big win over arguably the greatest coach of all-time, the UCF team account decided to reach back into some of the recent images Belichick has provided us with to put the icing on the humble pie.

How?

By posting a pic of the Knights mascot holding up a “W” in a fashion reminiscent of the infamous beach photo of Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Ah, these kids and their fancy snapface.

The late teen and early twenties crowd running the official accounts of most college teams tends to be a bit more creative than the tightly controlled social media accounts of NFL teams.

That’s just one of the many adjustments Beleichick is having to make during this most challenging first year in college football.

The good news is, the Tar Heels get a chance to right the ship next week against a reeling Clemson team that just lost to Syracuse and sits at 1-3 on the season.