VIDEO: Eagles Get Away with Another False Start on Tush Push

The NFL vowed to officiate the Tush Push much more rigorously this week after a viral video showing the Eagles getting away with multiple false starts went viral.

Well, on at least one play, they did not.

Against the Rams on Sunday, the Eagles opted for their famous/infamous Tush Push in a closely fought contest against the Rams. The play worked. However, upon further review, the video shows that the right guard left early.

This particular Tush Push went for a touchdown, and no flag was thrown.

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said he felt there was a false start on the play.

“In real time, it probably didn’t look like much. But it was a false start.”

The NFL informed its officials this week that they wanted the Tush Push called “tight.”

“We want to officiate it tight,” Ramon George, NFL vice president of officiating training and development, said.

“We want to be black and white and be as tight as we can be when we get into this situation where teams are in the bunch position and we have to officiate them being onsides, movement early. … Prior to the snap, looks like we have movement by the right guard. We also have movement coming across from the defensive side. This is a very hard play to officiate. I get it.”

The Eagles won the game, 33-26.