49ers’ Nick Bosa Out for 2025 Season with Torn ACL

Nick Bosa suggested on Sunday that he already knew what the rest of the world found out on Monday: That his NFL season is over.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters on Monday that Bosa, his star pass rusher, had suffered a complete tear of his ACL and would require surgery, ending his 2025 season.

As Bosa made his way off the field, he caught the attention of someone in the crowd and signaled thumbs down. Suggesting he already knew his prognosis was not good.

This is not the first time Bosa has torn his ACL. He tore the ligament in the same knee in 2020 and underwent surgical reconstruction to repair it.

“The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Bosa was the AP defensive rookie of the year that season and won AP defensive player of the year in 2022 after leading the league with 18.5 sacks,” Pro Football Talk reports.

“Bosa madę the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. He had 9.0 sacks in 14 games last season and had recorded 2.0 sacks with four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles so far in 2025.”

The 49ers have battled to a 3-0 record despite injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle, and now they’ve lost Bosa, their best defensive player.

San Francisco will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.