Syracuse Fined by ACC for Faking Injuries vs. Clemson

The ACC has announced that Syracuse will be fined $25,000 for having two players fake injuries at the direction of a coach during the Orange’s 34-21 victory over Clemson on Saturday.

The infraction in question, NCAA Football Rule 3-3-6-b, prohibits players from faking injuries.

With 9:25 left in the fourth quarter, Syracuse used an injury timeout instead of a regular timeout for two injured players. In addition, the ACC says a coach on the sideline signaled that the players were to fake the injuries.

“The actions by the two players—especially with the concurrent action by the coach in the team area—were a clear attempt to gain an unmerited advantage by stopping the game in order to secure an injury timeout,” the ACC in a statement.

Syracuse’s injury timeout did not go unnoticed by Clemson either. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik said in his post-game interview that the injury timeout had hindered his team’s attempt at making a comeback.

This is Syracuse’s second brush with the NCAA’s rule structure prohibiting fake injuries. The first came in Week 1 when both Syracuse and Tennessee were accused of faking injuries. In that instance, neither team received any NCAA fines or penalties.

Tennessee won that game, 45-26.

Next up, Syracuse (3-1) will take on Duke (2-2) at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday.