Golf champion Scottie Scheffler revealed that President Trump regularly sends him a congratulatory text after winning.

Scheffler revealed his digital correspondence with the president during his press conference for the Ryder Cup on Tuesday.

“I get a call or text from him sometimes after wins,” Scheffler said. “The President is kind of funny. He loves the game of golf.”

Trump will attend the Ryder Cup and address Scheffler and Team USA ahead of their matchup with Team Europe at the biennial international competition.

“He’s one of those guys, when you’re around him, he does such a good job of feeding confidence into everybody around him. I don’t think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I’m sure if things go well, we’ll hear from him this week,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler said that he regularly sees the president treat “people with the utmost respect” whenever spending time with him.

“That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect,” Scheffler said. “Whether you’re the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who’s the president of the club that we’re at, he treats everybody like they’re the greatest person in the world.”

As noted by the New York Post, Scheffler has won six PGA events this year, including the PGA Championship and the British Open. He also leads a “team that also includes Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, and JJ Spaun.”

