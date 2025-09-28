Pittsburgh Steelers QB Skylar Thompson Injured During Mugging in Ireland

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson was mugged and injured on Friday in Dublin, Ireland, as the Steelers prepared to go up against the Minnesota Vikings.

The twenty-eight-year-old was jumped and robbed late that evening and suffered minor injuries as a result, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the football player was okay and back with his team after the incident.

In a statement, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten explained, “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident,” according to CBS Sports.

The outlet said Thompson is in the middle of his first season with the team. “A former seventh-round pick, Thompson started three games as a rookie that included one playoff game as a member of the Miami Dolphins. He made another start last season in what was his final season with the Dolphins,” it continued.

In addition to the minor injuries suffered during the reported mugging, Thompson experienced a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, according to the Post report.

“The Steelers and Vikings face each other Sunday morning in the NFL’s inaugural Dublin game as part of an expanded international schedule,” the outlet said, noting the league has played in Brazil and has games scheduled for Madrid, Berlin, and London.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Croke Park.

“As the home of Ireland’s largest sporting and cultural organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) — Croke Park has played host to iconic moments in Irish sport & history and to major cultural and international events,” its site read, adding, “Croke Park is one of Europe’s largest stadia, with a capacity of 82,300 and can accommodate all types of events — from field sports to concerts, meetings to tradeshows and bespoke banqueting.”

CBS Sports reported on the outcome of the game, saying, “In what turned out to be a highly-entertaining game, the Steelers enjoyed a big lead for most of the way before having to hang on for a 24-21 win over the Vikings.”