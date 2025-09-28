Fans got into a violent fight in the stands during a football game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia on Saturday.

The clip shows one man punching another one as people watch and scream in shock. At one point, a man wearing a red shirt hit a man in a black shirt in the face, causing him to topple into the seats, per Total Sports.

However, the man in the black shirt got back up almost immediately and watched the other man make his way down the steps and away from the scene.

“He’s gonna kill him,” someone is heard saying from behind the camera. The video then shows several young women, one with her hand over her mouth, as they were taken aback by what they had just witnessed:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the brawl, one person writing, “Gives nose bleed seats another definition,” while someone else said, “Looks like a bunch of ladies fighting.”

Someone else called the pair “emotional children.”

The Total Sports report said, “The University of Alabama pulled off an upset against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday night, beating the latter 24-21 to break the longest home winning streak in the FBS,” adding that “the No. 17 Crimson Tide left No. 5 Georgia with a victory after UGA went 33 games straight without losing at home.”

The news came after University of Virginia football fans were seen running onto the field after upsetting Florida State in double overtime, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

Video footage shows the incredible moment the field was filled with people:

The Breitbart News article noted, “Final score: 46-38, Virginia in double overtime” and “Cost to the university under field storming rules: $50,000.”

In regard to fights at sporting events, a huge brawl erupted in August at a youth football game in Los Angeles, California, after “referees failed to deal appropriately with a couple of minor skirmishes between parents, resulting in a major brawl that seemed to include more than twenty parents and coaches,” according to Breitbart News.

The report noted it was unknown if anyone was arrested or would face consequences for their actions.