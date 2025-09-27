Watch: Virginia Football Fans Flood the Field After Upsetting Highly Ranked Florida State in Double Overtime

A stunning upset by the University of Virginia over the number 8 ranked Florida State resulted in an explosion of delirious fans rushing onto the field less than a second after an interception iced the win.

Final score: 46-38, Virginia in double overtime.

Cost to the university under field storming rules: $50,000.

The money will reportedly be owed to the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship under rules established by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Cavalier fans — wound up through the back-and-forth Friday night thriller that became even more tense with two overtimes — stormed the Scott Stadium field in Charlottesville after Virginia’s defensive back Ja’Son Prevard intercepted a pass by Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

Fans swarmed players and coaches. One Virginia supporter climbed a goalpost. Another was seen flipping off Castellanos.

It was an unlikely victory, as Virginia has gone without a winning season since 2019 and was not expected to derail the highly ranked Florida State.

Clearly this was not the Virginia football team of past years. The team’s 2025 record now stands at 4-1.

Florida State drops to 3-1 and is predicted to lose its top ten ranking as a result of the loss.

