Phil Mickelson Rips Failed Justice System After Father’s Emotional Speech About Daughter’s Murder

LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson leveled both barrels at the failed U.S. justice system after an anguished father delivered an emotional speech about the murder of his daughter before a congressional committee hearing.

Speaking at a House Judiciary Subcommittee meeting on Monday, Charlotte, North Carolina, father Stephen Federico talked about the murder of his 22-year-old daughter, Logan, Fox News reported.

Logan was murdered when she visited friends near the University of South Carolina when a career criminal named Alexander Dickey reportedly broke into the home she was staying at, and shot and killed her.

The suspect had been arrested 39 previous times on 25 felonies, yet he was still walking around a free man.

Golfer Mickelson was outraged by the crime and wrote “The judge(s) who let this person go should be held accountable and in jail,” on social media.

Federico described the terrifying last minutes that his daughter suffered through before being executed in her bedroom.

“Think about your child coming home from a night out with their friends, laying down going to sleep, feeling somebody come into their room and wake them. Drag them out of bed, naked, force on her knees with her hands over her head, begging for her life,” Federico said.

“She was 5-foot-3, she weighed 115 pounds. Bang! Dead. Gone. Why? Because Alexander Devante Dickey, who was arrested 39 goddamn times, 25 felonies, was on the street,” Federico added. “You will be sick and tired of my face and my voice until this gets fixed. I will fight until my last breath for my daughter. Stop protecting the people that keep taking them from us … please. You have the power. We put you into power to do what you have to do. We’re asking you, we’re begging you all to stop this.”

Federico also said that soft-on-crime Democrats gave his daughter’s murderer more rights than Logan ever had.

“They cared more about making sure he wasn’t put in prison than worrying about whether or not he was going to hurt somebody,” Federico said. “His crimes escalated every time he made a new one. He finally graduated to the jackpot and executed our daughter. We’re still trying to hear from our South Carolina solicitor to see if he’s going to get the death penalty or not. Obviously, it checks all the boxes that it does.”

