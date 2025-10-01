Browns Bench Flacco for Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Left Out

The Cleveland Browns have made the move many thought and hoped they would make: They benched starting QB Joe Flacco. However, they did not replace him with the QB many thought and hoped they would.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced they were removing longtime NFL veteran Joe Flacco from the top of the quarterback depth chart and replacing him with rookie Dillon Gabriel. As it turns out, Shedeur Sanders, whom many wanted to see get a chance at the starting position, not only won’t be the starter, but he won’t even be the backup.

Instead, Flacco will be QB2 and Sanders will remain third on the depth chart.

The Browns felt compelled to make the move after the team slipped to a 1-3 start to the season and some abysmally poor play from Flacco in particular. The 40-year-old signal caller managed a very low 47.1 completion percentage and threw two interceptions in Cleveland’s 34-10 thrashing by Detroit.

On the season, Flacco has thrown for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Detroit game aside, the Browns’ defense is currently tops in the league. It’s widely believed that if the offense could raise its offensive play marginally, it might be able to get the season back on track.

If the Browns’ ship is to be righted, Gabriel will begin working towards that end against tough opposition on foreign soil. The Browns play in London this weekend, where they’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota has a tough defense of its own, led by longtime coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings’ defensive coordinator is especially hard on quarterbacks making their first start. In his career, Flores owns a 7-1 record against first-time starters.

As for Sanders, the wait continues.