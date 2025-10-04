Police Defend Findings of Kyren Lacy Crash Investigation Despite Newly Released Video

The attorney representing late LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy is claiming that a newly released video shows that his client did not cause a fatal wreck in Louisiana in December of 2024.

But the Louisiana State Police are sticking to their story.

The video was aired on HTV10 in Houma, Louisiana, on Friday. The footage, Ory claims, shows Lacy’s vehicle traveling at a distance roughly 7o yards behind the vehicles involved in the accident that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

This revelation, Ory says, disputes the initial claims of the Louisiana State Police’s investigation, which led authorities to charge Lacy with negligent homicide. Lacy, who was 24 at the time, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Houston in April, one day before a Louisiana grand jury was set to hear the evidence in his case.

In an interview with HTV10, Ory claimed that the footage of the incident, shot by a security camera, not only shows Lacy’s vehicle trailing behind the crash but also shows the late college football star’s car driving around the wrecked vehicles.

The news report that aired on HTV10 also showed bodycam footage of a Louisiana State Trooper appearing to instruct an eyewitness on what to include in their written statement. Ory also claims that the incident report from the district attorney’s office backs up Lacy’s defense.

“The evidence submitted in the crash report does not support that Kyren Lacy should have known that his actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him,” Ory said, in reference to the document.

Despite the video and the proof of his late client’s innocence that Ory claims it shows, the Louisiana State Police are not changing their official position on the case.

“Following the crash, LSP conducted a detailed investigation with the assistance of crash reconstruction experts and with all available information at the time,” the state police wrote in a statement released to Fox News Digital. “Investigative findings revealed that Mr. Lacy’s reckless driving while approaching oncoming traffic led to the events of the crash. The findings were presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant based on the evidence collected. As with all investigations leading to arrest, the subjects of the investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“No one disputes that he was behind the crash scene. His swerving, passing cars, and reckless operation caused the series of crash events.”

Lacy collected 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns for LSU in 2024. He was projected to be one of the top wide receivers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.