WATCH: Giants’ Cam Skattebo Screams for New Gloves After Crucial Fumble

The Giants came marching into New Orleans looking to prove that last week’s win over the Chargers under rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart – the G-Men’s first of the year – was no fluke, and that they had their season back on track.

That didn’t happen.

Instead, the Giants committed a cacophony of errors, and the previously winless Saints got their first victory of the season.

One of the big mistakes made by Big Blue was committed by popular rookie running back Cam Skattebo. With the Giants trailing 19-14 in the third quarter, Skattebo fumbled the ball in the red zone.

Even worse, the Saints scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown, which effectively ended any realistic comeback chances for New York.

Skattebo, who was only in the game due to the injury to starter Tyrone Tracy Jr., was clearly distraught on the sidelines and could be seen pleading for new gloves.

It’s unclear whether Skattebo’s old gloves caused the fumble. In addition to his drive-killing mistake, wide receiver Darius Slayton fumbled, as did Jaxson Dart.

Did they all have bad gloves?

Dart also threw two interceptions, which brought the Giants’ turnover total to five. You’re not going to win a lot of football games that way. In fact, you probably won’t win any that way.

The road doesn’t get any easier for New York. Next up, they face the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Hopefully, they’ll have their new gloves by then.