Angel Reese Trades Sneakers for Wings in Victoria’s Secret Runway Shoot

Angel Reese has some time on her hands with her team long-since eliminated from the playoffs. So, how is she using that time? Well, she’s become a Victoria’s Secret runway model, of course!

The second-year WNBA star took to social media Thursday to announce that she will walk in next week’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Her announcement video gained tens of thousands of comments, likes, and shares on social media.

Reese has wanted to take part in the show for some time and even posted about it on social media last year.

The show is slated for October 15 in New York City. Reese will become the first athlete to walk out on the big fashion show stage.

Other celebs making the walk will be Karol G, Madison Beer, and Missy Elliott, TMZ Sports reports.