Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez has been officially booked at Marion County Jail in Indianapolis, Indiana, in connection with last week’s beating of a local truck driver.

Sanchez, 38, has been hit with a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges. He also faces a civil suit from Perry Tole, the 69-year-old truck driver Sanchez allegedly assaulted. If convicted, Sanchez could spend up to six years in prison, WRTV-TV reported.

Sanchez was stabbed several times during the October 4 incident and was admitted to an Indianapolis hospital to treat the wounds.

Truck driver Tole also sustained severe injuries, allegedly at the hands of an enraged and intoxicated Sanchez.

Indy Judge Jennifer Harrison has granted Sanchez a petition to travel, so after being released from being booked, he will be allowed to leave Indiana.

The California resident was in Indianapolis to call the Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders with the Fox Sports broadcast team.

Despite the fact that Tole had admittedly used a knife to ward off Sanche’s attack, prosecutors have not filed any charges against the oil recovery truck driver. The driver’s actions have been deemed to have been made in self-defense.

Surveillance video of the streets around the spot where the incident occurred seems to show Sanchez wandering back and forth in the same area several times. The video also shows a bloodied Sanchez running away from the scene of the attack before he is seen once again wandering aimlessly on the sidewalk. Eventually, the police arrive on the scene and take Sanchez off to Eskenazi Hospital to treat his wounds.

“This incident should never have happened,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured.”

Nick Sanchez, Mark’s brother, released a statement thanking first responders for treating Mark’s wounds.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days,” Nick Sanchez wrote in a statement. “Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and medical staff.”

