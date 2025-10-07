Mark Sanchez, Fox Sports Being Sued by Man in Stabbing Altercation

Mark Sanchez, former quarterback for the New York Jets, and his current employer, Fox Sports, are being sued by the man he allegedly attacked prior to being stabbed over the weekend.

The lawsuit, filed by 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole, claims “assault and battery against Sanchez, and of negligent hiring, retention and supervision against Fox,” per Sports Illustrated.

The stabbing occurred in Indianapolis over the weekend. Sanchez was in town covering the matchup between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders for Fox Sports. Per the Daily Mail:

The ex-NFL quarterback and Fox Sports commentator, who was in town to cover Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication after the shocking bust-up early Saturday morning. The driver is said to have initially pepper sprayed Sanchez before pulling a knife and striking him ‘two or three times’ when he allegedly continued to move towards him. Sanchez was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, before Fox Sports and Indianapolis police confirmed he was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon. Gruesome hospital photos have also emerged of the alleged victim, who is said to be ‘ok’ despite the pictures showing him with a huge gash across his face.

Upon his release from the hospital on Sunday, Sanchez was immediately sent to jail and later released on a $300 cash bond. He has been charged with two misdemeanors and a .