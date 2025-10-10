Surveillance Video Shows Mark Sanchez Wandering Aimlessly in Indianapolis Ahead of Fight with Trucker

Newly released video shows Fox Sports broadcaster and former NFL QB Mark Sanchez wandering aimlessly alone in downtown Indianapolis in the early morning hours ahead of his altercation with a truck driver that sent both men to the hospital and Sanchez to jail.

The surveillance video posted by TMZ covering a corner in downtown Indy shows Sanchez aimlessly walking up and down the sidewalk several times near the alley where the altercation took place. Another video shows the ally. That video also shows Sanchez shuffling around, seemingly without any clear destination in mind, and then he starts jogging toward where the truck driver was sitting in his vehicle.

The video also shows the truck driver arriving at the scene of the alleged fight between him and Sanchez. The man was hired to drive around town in the early morning to collect used cooking oil from restaurants and pubs.

Eventually, Sanchez crossed paths with the trucker, and some sort of verbal argument ensued. The altercation became heated enough that the trucker says he had to pull a knife, allegedly to defend himself against Sanchez’s physical attack. Sanchez was stabbed several times during the incident.

Another video released last week seemed to show a bloodied Sanchez jogging out of the alley and back onto the sidewalk, where he then continues walking aimlessly around Indy after the altercation.

For his part, the driver sustained a severe beating and ended up in the hospital.

Sanchez was later arrested and charged over the incident. He was booked and then released on a $300 cash bond.

Truck driver Perry Tole, the man who was allegedly severely beaten by Sanchez, is suing the broadcaster and Fox Sports over the beating.

