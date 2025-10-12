We’ve reached the point of airing dirty laundry in the debacle that has become the Dolphins’ 2025 season.

Following Miami’s loss to the Chargers on Sunday, their fifth loss of the season, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed to reporters some of the dysfunction that has plagued the team off the field.

“Well, I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate that for the guys,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “And then what we’re were expecting out of the guys, right? We’re expecting this, are we getting that, are we not getting that? We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, and guys not showing up to player-only meetings. Like, there’s a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory? So it’s a lot of things of that nature that we’ve gotta get cleaned up, and it starts with the little things like that.”

When a reporter followed up by asking whether the players were merely late or no-showing the players-only meetings, Tagovailoa clarified that the players were late.

In his post-game presser, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that his quarterback’s comments were meant to address one teammate in particular.

The Dolphins were not a team with necessarily high expectations coming into the season. Still, most expected them to be better than 1-5 at this point. Right now, the only thing keeping the Dolphins out of last place in the AFC East is that they share a division with the winless Jets.