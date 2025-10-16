Former Boxing Champ Ricky Hatton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former British boxing champ Ricky Hatton died by suicide and was found hanging at his home, according to a report from Sky News.

The report cited a South Manchester coroner’s court hearing that revealed an initial cause of death.

He was 46 years old.

Hatton’s untimely death made headlines last month after he was found unresponsive in his room on September 14 by his manager, Paul Speak.

Fight fans will remember the Manchester-native as a world champion in the light-welterweight and welterweight classes and one of the most popular fighters from the late-90s well into the 2000s.

The ex-champ was set to return to the ring and fight in December.

“He was excited for the future; his bag was packed, ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight, and he was planning a celebration in Dubai of which his beloved girls, Millie and Fearne, were to be the centre of,” Hatton’s family wrote in an Instagram post following his death. “He was excited that they would see him fight for the first time in person.”

Hatton won 40 professional bouts before suffering his first loss, a TKO defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007. The battling Brit rebounded with victories over Juan Lazcano and Paulie Malignaggi, but then lost again to Manny Pacquiao in 2009 and Vyacheslav Senchenko in his final fight in 2012.

“Sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind,” British Amir Khan wrote in part in his social media post about Hatton.. “Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.”