A woman caught on video saying that immigration agents should be called on a Dodgers fan has lost her jobs after Internet sleuths tracked her down and outed her.

The woman, dressed in Brewers gear, was attending Tuesday night’s playoff game at American Family Field between the Milwaukee Brewers and the L.A. Dodgers when she made her remark aimed at a Dodgers fan who appeared to be Hispanic, the Independent reported.

The woman unleashed her comments at Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado, who was ribbing Brewers fans when the Dodgers pulled ahead of the home team.

The Brewers fan began bantering back, yelling at him, “Real men drink beer, pussy.”

She followed that up with “You know what, let’s call ICE.”

In the video, an incensed Fosado, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, shot back, “Call ICE. Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. War veteran, two wars. ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck!”

Apparently, the woman later alerted security to Fosado, and he was removed from his seat.

But since the video was posted, the woman’s identity was sussed out by Internet users. In short order, Shannon Kobylarczyk was fired from both of her jobs for her behavior.

Kobylarczyk was listed as an employee with staffing company ManPowerGroup, but now her listing has been removed from the company’s website.

“As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability,” ManpowerGroup said in a statement.

She was also dumped from the board of directors for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Still, despite what might seem to be a victory for Fosado, he conceded that Kobylarczyk’s troubles are regrettable.

“I don’t think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired. I feel bad for her,” Fosado said. “We cannot be judged on one mistake, and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings; nobody physically hurt anybody.”

