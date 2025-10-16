WNBA Star Angel Reese Becomes First Pro Athlete to Walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris_Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
Warner Todd Huston

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese became the first pro athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday when she plied the catwalk in New York City.

Reese was invited to participate after she caused heads to turn when she attended last year’s event as a guest, according to The Independent.

During one walk, Reese wore “a neon-pink cut-out top, silver heels, and, of course, angel wings — a symbol of her status as one of the brand’s Angels,” the paper reported.

Angel Reese prepares backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City.

Angel Reese prepares backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Pink was Reese’s color on Wednesday. In another appearance, she wore a pink floral bra and underwear set, a matching belt, and a pink fur shawl.

In her second walk, she also wore a set of Victoria’s Secret wings.

Reese said that years ago she told herself, “I’m gonna be a Victoria’s Secret model one day,” she said backstage, adding, “I didn’t know it was gonna come this fast.”

The WNBA star had tongues wagging last year when she attended the Victoria’s Secret show in a form-fitting red number.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.