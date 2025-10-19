Brian Burns Was Enraged at Giants’ Coaches After Stunning, 33-Point Collapse Against Denver

The New York Giants collapsed on Sunday in a way few NFL teams ever have. Big Blue entered the fourth quarter of its game against the Denver Broncos with a 19-0 lead. Yet, somehow, the Giants managed to lose the game 33-32.

Where do you point the finger of blame after giving up 33 points in a single quarter? Giants linebacker Brian Burns had no problem pointing the finger at his coaches in a very loud way.

As he made his way into the tunnel under the stadium, Burns was seen yelling angrily.

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports, Burns was particularly upset about the Giants’ defensive coach’s decision to drop eight and allow Denver QB Bo Nix way too much time to complete a 29-yard pass to help put the Broncos in field goal range.

To add insult to injury, Burns was flagged for a neutral zone infraction as the Broncos rushed to line up to spike the ball. As a result, another five yards were added to the 29-yard completion. Two plays later, the Broncos kicked the game-winning field goal.

Not that it was all bad. Burns had two sacks and three tackles in the game. But the Giants let a golden opportunity slip by, and that dropped their record to 2-5 ahead of a crucial divisional rematch with the Eagles in Week 8.