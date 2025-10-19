NFL Broadcast Suffers Extremely Bizarre Audio Problems

If you ever wondered what an NFL broadcast would sound like underwater, you got a sampling of that on Sunday during the Jets-Panthers game.

Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth were on the call for the game, and the trouble started on Carolina’s first possession, as the broadcast crew sounded like they were either underwater or speaking through some old-timey radio device.

The bizarre audio foul-up lasted nearly the entire first quarter before Fox Sports’ technicians resolved the issue.

However, those 10-15 minutes of audio weirdness provided ample time for social media users to have some fun.

The 3-3 Panthers probably represented the Jets’ best chance to get their first win of the season, but they couldn’t pull it off. The Panthers barely managed more than 300 yards of total offense, but they took advantage of two interceptions from Justin Fields and a generally anemic New York offense to eke out a 13-6 win and improve to 4-3.