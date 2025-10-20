Clemson Receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. Suffers ‘Serious’ Neck Injury

Clemson University wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. was carted off to a hospital Saturday after suffering what officials call a “serious” neck injury.

Wesco reportedly suffered the injury in a punt return during the Tigers’ 35-24 home loss to SMU, the New York Post reported.

“I have no information on him right now, we’ll just have to wait and see,” head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters after the game. “Just really praying for him. Just a serious deal where we were concerned enough to take him and get him checked.”

The play occurred in the third quarter during which Wesco took a tough low hit that sent him flying, then landing on his head.

The sophomore did not return to the game, but fans didn’t learn why until the game was finished.

Wesco had 31 catches for 537 yards and 6 touchdowns going into the game with SMU. He didn’t make on Saturday.

The player was reportedly transferred to a facility in Greenville, South Carolina where he was undergoing tests, but the school did not confirm that news.

Swinney refused to discuss the extent of the injury.

“I am not going to speculate on all of that,” Swinney told the media. “It is just a very serious deal where we are concerned enough to where we need to take him and get him checked.”

He was also filling the role of primary returner for Clemson after Antonio Williams Jr. went out with a hamstring injury.

The Texas native had a standout freshman season, catching 41 receptions for 708 yards (17.3 yards per catch), and five touchdowns.

The Clemson Tigers will next play Duke at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 1.

