Ex-ESPN Host Sam Ponder Furious Over Daughter Playing Basketball Against ‘Obviously Naturally Born Boy’

Former ESPN commentator Sam Ponder is blasting an opposing school for allowing a transgender player to compete against her daughter’s all-girls team, calling the situation “maddening.”

Ponder took to her social media to rant after her daughter’s middle school basketball team lost a game to an opposing team that included a boy identifying as a girl.

“It’s happened many times now living in NYC… yet another basketball game today where my middle school daughter is guarding an obviously naturally born boy in a girls tournament,” Ponder wrote on X on Sunday. “The parents cheer while the boy is physical and dominant against the girls. The all girls team loses.”

In a second post, she added, “To everyone saying ‘just move!’ I understand the sentiment, but IMHO [in my humble opinion] NYC is the greatest American city that has lost its way. I want to fight for truth and love. I don’t want to give in to insanity and darkness. This is still America.”

Ponder also clapped back at an X user who demanded proof of her claims, saying. “I don’t need you to believe me. I’m living it. As a wise friend once told me A tall man feels no need to prove his height.”

Another X user also drew her ire for claiming that she is engaging in a “grift.”

“What’s the grift? What is my motivation?” Ponder insisted. “I can promise you I am not being paid for this honesty, but I have lost millions for it.”

Ponder was removed from ESPN in 2024 when she came out against transgender athletes being included in women’s sports.

In 2025, she blamed extreme LGBTQ+ activists for her firing.

“I don’t really think me losing my job was solely because of that, but the timing of it almost certainly was,” Ponder said. “I was told after the fact, privately, that most people at the top of the company did agree with me on the issue, but there is a loud activist group at Disney, and they were not happy with me. I can say all that and tell this part of the story and still tell you, Sage, it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

