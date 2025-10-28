Adrian Peterson Seen Asleep Behind Wheel in Running Car Before DWI Arrest

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was reportedly found slumped over the wheel in his running vehicle before being arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday.

Photos of the 40-year-old ex-NFL player show him asleep at the wheel in his black SUV at the pumps of a Sugar Land, Texas, gas station, TMZ reported.

As he sat, phone in hand, asleep at the wheel, police were called to the gas station where Peterson reportedly failed several sobriety tests before being arrested.

TMZ added that a police report also says that a gun was found in the car.

The 15-season NFL veteran was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Sunday’s arrest is Peterson’s second DWI arrest this year.

Peterson was arrested in April in Minnesota after leaving a Vikings draft party. At that time, he was arrested after blowing a .14 alcohol level, nearly twice the legal limit in Minnesota.

The Texas resident has had several other scrapes over the last few years. In 2024, he was arrested after skipping appearances in court over unpaid child support. And in June, he was caught on video in a fistfight over a competitive poker game.

Peterson was a first-round draft pick in 2007 by the Vikings and played for Minnesota for 10 seasons. He ended his career with very short stints with the Saints, Cardinals, Redskins, and others before retiring in 2021.

He finished his playing years with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 rushing touchdowns.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston