NFL Legend Adrian Peterson Arrested for DWI After Vikings Draft Party

Vikings legend Adrian Peterson was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after leaving the Vikings draft party on Thursday night.

Peterson was arrested at 3:20 a.m. in Minnesota after officers allegedly clocked him doing 83 mph in a 55 mph zone in his Audi Q5. The state trooper who pulled him over put the Vikings legend through a breathalyzer test, and Peterson blew a .14, nearly twice the legal limit in Minnesota of .08.

After failing the test, Peterson was booked into Hennepin County Jail on a 4th-degree DWI charge and later released.

Earlier in the evening, Peterson had spoken to the crowd of Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In his 15-year career, Peterson ran for 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns.