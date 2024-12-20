Ex-NFL Star Adrian Peterson Faces Arrest After Financial Collapse, Non-Payment of Child Support

Several warrants have been issued for the arrest of 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson, whose personal life and finances seem to have spiraled out of his control.

The warrants have been issued in Fort Bend County, Texas, after the ex-NFL star skipped appearances in court concerning child support for two different cases, according to the New York Post.

“The current legal case is related to a misunderstanding regarding Adrian’s court appearances as it relates to child support, and he is actively working with his legal team to resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” his publicist, Denise White, said in a statement to the media.

“He is committed to clearing up this situation and moving forward positively,” White added.

The paper noted that the child support issues are far from Peterson’s only financial troubles.

Peterson also reportedly has an unpaid $8.3 million loan from DeAngelo Vehicle Sales LLC that is over three years in arrears and a $2.4 million payment to a Minnesota bank from 2019 that remains unpaid. All this despite having earned more than $100 million from pro football.

The former running back, who played from 2007 to 2021, also had legal troubles while in the league. He missed most of his 2014 season after being arrested for assaulting his then 4-year-old son and was indicted on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child.

After he retired, he was arrested in 2022 for assaulting his wife on an airplane. But those charges were dropped when his wife would not cooperate with prosecutors.

Peterson had an illustrious football career. He was the league’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 2012 and Rookie of the Year in 2007. He was a three-time rushing leader and a two-time rushing touchdown leader, won several top awards, and still holds the record with 296 rushing yards in one game.

