Embattled Athletic Director Out at LSU Fired Day After Governor Landry’s Criticism

When the governor of the state speaks, the state university listens.

Louisiana State University (LSU) has parted ways with Athletic Director Scott Woodward, just a day after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry strongly criticized him, detailing Woodward’s past poor coaching hires and saying he would have no part in the hiring of LSU’s next coach.

On Sunday, Woodward fired LSU head coach Brian Kelly, the man he hired to resurrect the program in December of 2021, after an embarrassing 49-25 loss to Texas A&M.

The Texas A&M factor was not lost on Landry, who reminded people Wednesday that Woodward had hired Jimbo Fisher when he was athletic director at Texas A&M. Landry noted that A&M was forced to pay Fisher a monster, $76 million buyout when they parted ways with him. Now, as Landry put it, LSU was in the same position with Brian Kelly, having to pay him a large buyout ($50-plus million) to leave.

The story is partially correct.

Woodward did hire Fisher away from Florida State and sign him to a 10-year, $75 million contract at A&M. However, it was Ross Bjork, who succeeded Woodward at A&M, who signed Fisher to a $90 million extension, which triggered the record buyout.

Nonetheless, after the governor’s harsh words, the damage to Woodward was done.

“We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director,” said Scott Ballard, LSU’s board of supervisors chair. “He had a lot of success at LSU, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future. Our focus now is on moving the athletic department forward and best positioning LSU to achieve its full potential.”

In a letter addressed to the LSU community, Woodward said his departure comes “with a heavy heart but also with my typical optimism.”

“Others can recap or opine on my tenure and on my decisions over the last six years as Director of Athletics, but I will not,” Woodward wrote in the letter. “Rather, I will focus on the absolute joy that LSU Athletics brings to our state’s residents and to the Baton Rouge community. I will cherish the incredible relationships I have built within the University community and beyond our campus borders. And I will fondly remember the national and SEC championships for the joy that they brought to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus community, and our incredible fans.

“Our University will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will never be too far from LSU.”

It is expected that Woodward will be paid the more than $6 million he is still owed on his contract.