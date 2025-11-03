LA Singer Banned from Gym After Confrontation with Man Using Women’s Locker Room

A Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, who is also a lesbian, has been banned from her gym after she denounced a man entering the women’s locker room.

The incident occurred at EoS Fitness in Los Angeles on Sunday when Tish Hyman confronted a man who identified as a woman entering the locker room. Video of the exchange went viral on social media.

“Stay out of the women’s locker room. We don’t want it!” Hyman told the man.

Hyman also shared a video of the incident on her Instagram, writing in the caption that she and other women have made several complaints to the gym staff about the man entering their locker room.

“Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room, harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!” she wrote. “He has disrespected me multiple times, and I’ve only been ignored when I quietly reported it. But today I made noise!!”

“Today, as I walked into the locker room, he came in behind me and called me a bitch in a deep, angry voice. I was TERRIFIED. I RAN OUT INTO THE GYM SCREAMING THERE IS A MAN IN THE REST ROOM!!” she continued.

“I called for help and men in the gym got involved, THANK GOD and the staff finally decided to act.”

Though the man was removed, the gym terminated her membership.

