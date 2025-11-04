Jets Make Shocking Move as Trade Deadline Approaches

The New York Jets traded, arguably, their best defensive player to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, in a stunning move before the trade deadline.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets are trading star cornerback Sauce Gardner to Indy in exchange for two first-round picks.

Not only are the Jets getting two first-rounders, they’re also getting a talented young receiver from the Colts in Adonai Mitchell.

Gardner bade adieu to “Mean Green” fans on X.

The move is all the more surprising considering the Jets had just signed Gardner to a 5-year, $131.5 million deal in the offseason. In addition, while first-round picks are always valuable, the Colts’ first-rounders will likely be very late considering the team currently sits at 7-2 and has just added one of the league’s best corners.

Nonetheless, the Jets are sending a clear message: they understand where they are right now as a franchise (1-7) and that they are far closer to rebuilding than to contending.

The question now is, what other moves will the team make?

The Jets have Pro Bowl-caliber players in the front seven, such as defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Jermaine Johnson. If the Jets are willing to part with Gardner, are they also willing to trade Williams or Johnson? Or both?

Lots of NFL teams are likely calling the Jets to find that out right now.