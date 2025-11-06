Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland dead at 24, Days After Scoring Touchdown

Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24, mere days after scoring a touchdown in Dallas’ game against Arizona Sunday night.

The Cowboys announced the second-year player’s death on Thursday.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, confirmed his client’s passing.

Kneeland scored a touchdown Sunday night on a blocked punt.

Kneeland accounted for 13 sacks during his collegiate career at Western Michigan from 2019 to 2023. He became a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2024. During his rookie season, Kneeland appeared in 11 games. He appeared in seven of the Cowboys’ nine games this year and got a sack in addition to his punt return touchdown.

No cause of death has been revealed.