Antonio Brown ‘Hands Over the Keys’ to X Account After Arrest for Attempted Murder

Antonio Brown has tweeted for the last time. Well, the last time for a while anyway.

The former NFL star was arrested by U.S. officials in Dubai on Thursday and flown to New Jersey, where he awaits extradition to Florida.

“Handed over the keys to the socials and CTESPN to my team while I go through this fight for my innocence,” Brown wrote on X on Thursday.

The following day, he posted an in-depth explanation of the incident for which he was arrested.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

The former NFL star has 2.5 million followers.

Brown faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly grabbing a gun from a security officer after a May 16 celebrity boxing match and firing at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, after the two had engaged in a physical altercation.

If convicted, he could face a maximum 15-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

The last time fans saw Brown on an NFL field was in January 2021, when he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and mysteriously left the field in the middle of a game against the Jets.