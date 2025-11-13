Emmanuel Clase, pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges related to an alleged gambling scheme to rig bets.

Emmaneuel Clase was arrested at JFK airport on Sunday after traveling to the Dominican Republic and was arraigned at a federal court in Brooklyn.

“Clase was indicted on charges related to an alleged gambling scheme to rig bets on games during the MLB season, alongside his Cleveland teammate Luis Ortiz,” reported Fox News.

“At his hearing, Clase pleaded not guilty to charges that he took bribes to help gamblers win bets on his pitches. He was released on $600,000 bond, surrendered his passport and was ordered to limit his travel to New York and Ohio, refrain from gambling and submit to GPS monitoring,” it added.

Michael Ferrara, Clase’s attorney, said in a statement that the pitcher “has devoted his life to baseball and doing everything in his power to help his team win.”

The indictment claims that between May 2023 and June 2025 Clase colluded with a co-conspirator to “throw specific pitches in certain MLB games” that their alleged partners in betting “would profit from illegal wagers made based on that inside information.” It also alleged that Clase told one better that he would throw a ball on the first pitch of an at-bat when brought on the field for relief, per Fox News.

“The indictment pointed to instances in specific games, including May 19, 2023, vs. the New York Mets; June 2, 2023, vs. the Minnesota Twins; and June 7, 2023, vs. the Boston Red Sox,” noted the outlet.

Bettors allegedly won roughly $400,000 form betting platforms thanks to Clase’s inside information between 2023 and 2025.

Clase’s teammate, Luis Ortiz, did not allegedly join the scheme until June 2025, with bettors winning a reported $60,000 off his inside information.

