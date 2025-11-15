WATCH: State Trooper ‘Relieved of Assignment’ from Texas A&M Game After Shoving South Carolina Players

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officer made an early trip home from Texas A&M’s Kyle Field on Saturday after he appeared to deliberately shove two South Carolina players making their way out of the tunnel.

The bizarre moment occurred after South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor scored on an 80-yard touchdown catch. But instead of celebrating with his teammates, Harbor gingerly continued up the tunnel, having suffered an apparent injury.

Another South Carolina player went up the tunnel to find Harbor, and the pair came back down the tunnel side-by-side. Then, a DPS officer walking in the opposite direction walked between he two players. The player on the left, No. 27, moved out of the trooper’s way. However, as he passed, the trooper flared his elbows and appeared to contact #27 and deliberately bump Harbor.

The Texas DPS posted a statement on social media announcing that the officer was “sent home” and that an investigation was underway.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game,” the DPS said in a statement. “The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time.”

Not all the highlights were in the tunnel. South Carolina shocked the Aggies by jumping out to a 30-3 first-half lead. Only to get shut out in the second half and watch A&M pull off the comeback of the year, to win 31-30.