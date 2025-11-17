Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Made History in Brutal NFL Debut

Browns fans clamored for Shedeur Sanders to get playing time this year amid the team’s woeful 2025 campaign. While the scion of the Sanders family finally made his debut on Sunday, it’s debatable whether those clamoring fans will want to see him again.

Sanders entered Cleveland’s game against the Ravens with a lead and about 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter, after starter Dillon Gabriel went down with an apparent concussion.

Browns fans leaped from their seats and immediately began celebrating when they saw Sanders run out onto the field. However, they wouldn’t have much to celebrate once he actually started playing.

Sanders finished the game going 4 for 16 for 47 yards and one interception.

If those numbers sound bad, it’s because they are, historically bad.

“The Cleveland Browns quarterback finished with a passer rating of 13.5,” Yahoo! Sports wrote. “It’s the lowest passer rating for a quarterback with 15-plus pass attempts in their NFL debut since the 2012 season.”

In fact, only Cleveland’s Brandon Weeden, whose 2012 debut clunked in at a horrid 5.1 passer rating, was worse.

“I think you’ve seen, it was just rough, overall,” Sanders said after the game. “It was a rough day, overall. But the thing that I was excited about is just being able to get out there. This is the first time I got hit since my last game at Colorado. So, just having that feeling back is good, and I feel fulfilled overall when it comes to being out there, practicing, going in between the lines, seeing what it’s actually like.

“I know I’m made for it. I don’t think there was a doubt in my mind that that final drive, [we were] going to go down there and score. Things happened and we didn’t, but I was just excited because I knew what I was going to be able to do out there.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says that if Gabriel is healthy, he will be the starter this week when Cleveland takes on the Raiders. However, with concussions tricky, there’s a chance Sanders will play when the Browns make the trip to Vegas.

“I just think overall, we just got to go next week and understand (what we have to do better), so that we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do.”